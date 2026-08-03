Hyderabad Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Rams Into 7 Parked Bikes, Leaves Senior Citizen Injured

Hyderabad: A horrifying video capturing a minor losing control of a high-speed vehicle, ploughing through seven parked motorcycles, and running over an elderly pedestrian in Hyderabad has sent shockwaves across the region.

The incident, captured in vivid detail on local CCTV cameras, has once again brought the critical issue of underage driving into the public spotlight.

The chilling footage, which rapidly went viral across social media platforms, depicts a crowded residential lane during peak hours. Without warning, a two-wheeler driven by a minor swerves wildly into the frame at high speed.

The driver appears to lose complete control of the vehicle, ramming forcefully into a row of motorbikes parked outside local shops and residences. The impact sent the parked vehicles crashing into one another like dominoes.

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Before horrified onlookers could intervene, the runaway vehicle hurtled directly into a senior citizen who was walking along the side of the road.

The victim was struck from behind and knocked violently to the ground as the vehicle finally came to a halt amidst the wreckage. Distressed eyewitnesses and residents rushed to the scene immediately to assist the victim and detain the vehicle.

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The elderly man, who sustained multiple injuries during the collision, was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for emergency medical evaluation and treatment. Doctors report that he is currently receiving care for his injuries.

Upon receiving information about the crash, local law enforcement arrived at the scene to secure the area, collect CCTV footage, and seize the vehicle involved.

Police officials confirmed that the driver was a minor and lacked any legal authority or license to operate a motor vehicle on public roads.

Authorities clarified that strict legal consequences will extend beyond the minor. Under current traffic rules, vehicle owners, including parents or guardians who permit minors to operate motor vehicles, face substantial fines, legal prosecution, and the potential cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate.