Hyderabad Shocker: Former IPS Officer's Wife Found Dead in Jubilee Hills

In a shocking incident that has rocked Hyderabad’s elite Prashasan Nagar locality, the wife of former IPS officer Vinay Ranjan Ray was found murdered at her residence on Friday. The victim, 55-year-old Tanuja Ranjan, was allegedly killed in her Jubilee Hills home during a targeted robbery.

Details of the Crime Scene

The murder took place on the first floor of the family’s three-story bungalow. Investigations suggest that Tanuja was smothered to death in the early hours of Friday. While the victim was on the first floor, other family members were present on the upper floors of the building but remained unaware of the struggle unfolding below.

At the time of the tragedy, Vinay Ranjan Ray was away in Bengaluru on personal business. The grim discovery has sparked a high-level investigation into the security of the posh neighborhood.

Nepal-Based Domestic Help Under Suspicion

Hyderabad police have identified the primary suspect as Kalpana, a domestic worker from Nepal who had been employed at the household for the past eight months. Authorities believe Kalpana orchestrated the crime alongside several accomplices.

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“It is suspected the offence occurred in the early hours of the day. We have collected some clues and special teams are working on the case. I request the citizens to be alert,” stated Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar during his visit to the crime scene.

Investigators suspect that Kalpana had been planning the heist for months, waiting for the right moment when the former IPS officer was out of the city to strike. After allegedly killing Tanuja, the group decamped with an undisclosed amount of valuables and fled the premises.

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Massive Manhunt Launched Across Borders

The gravity of the case drew top officials to the scene, including Telangana DGP C.V. Anand and Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar. Forensic experts have also combed the residence for DNA evidence and fingerprints to aid the Special Teams formed to track the fugitives.

The police are currently operating on the theory that the gang is attempting to flee the city. There are concerns they may head toward the Nepal border via Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. To prevent their escape, Hyderabad police have:

Alerted law enforcement agencies in neighboring states.

Coordinated with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the paramilitary force guarding the Indo-Nepal border.

Formed multiple special units to intercept the suspects before they leave the country.