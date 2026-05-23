CCTV Captures Hyderabad Shocker: Masab Tank's Senior Advocate Dies In Suspected Hit-And-Run; Murder Probe Launched

Hyderabad: Tensions gripped the Masab Tank area of Hyderabad following the tragic death of a senior advocate in what investigators suspect may be a cold-blooded murder disguised as a hit-and-run accident.

The victim, identified as an attorney named Mohiuddin, was killed under suspicious circumstances within the operational limits of the Nampally Police Station.

The sudden and violent nature of his death has sent shockwaves through the legal community and triggered a heavy police deployment to maintain public order in the area.

Deliberate Strike or Fatal Accident?

According to initial reports, the incident occurred as Mohiuddin was preparing to enter his parked vehicle.

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Before he could step inside, an unidentified vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed suddenly veered and rammed into him with immense force.

Rather than stopping to render aid, the occupants of the rogue vehicle immediately sped away from the scene, fleeing into the city traffic.

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Residents and eyewitnesses rushed to the site of the collision and shifted the severely injured advocate to a nearby hospital.

Despite emergency medical intervention, Mohiuddin succumbed to severe, traumatic head injuries shortly after arrival.

Police Launch High-Level Investigation

While the case was initially reported as a reckless traffic accident, the Nampally police have significantly widened the scope of their investigation.

Detectives are heavily probing the angle of a targeted assassination attempt or an intentional attempt to murder, given Mohiuddin's high-profile legal portfolio and potential professional enmities.

Nampally police teams are currently scouring CCTV footage from transit cameras around Masab Tank to trace the license plate and flight path of the rogue vehicle.

Legal professionals and colleagues of the deceased advocate have gathered in large numbers, demanding a fast-tracked, transparent investigation to determine if the fatal crash was directly tied to cases Mohiuddin was handling.