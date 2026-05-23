Twisha Sharma Case: MP Police Contradicts Giri Bala Singh, Says ‘Accused’ Not Cooperating Despite Multiple Notices

New Delhi: In a major development, Bhopal Police terms Twisha's mother-in-law Giri Bala Singh an accused and stated that she has not cooperated with the investigation despite multiple notices.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said Giri Bala Singh was served three notices to join the investigation and record her statement, but she failed to cooperate with investigators.

The latest statement marks a significant shift as police have now formally backed the plea seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail before the High Court.

Police Seek Cancellation of Giri Bala Singh’s Bail

Further, Sanjay Kumar said police have already moved the High Court seeking cancellation of Giri Bala Singh's anticipatory bail.

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“We have filed a petition for cancellation of Giri Bala's bail as she is not cooperating with the investigation. We have issued three notices to Giri Bala,” he said.

The statement comes amid allegations by Twisha's family regarding interference in the investigation and demands for stricter action against all accused persons.

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Police also shared details regarding accused husband Samarth Singh's custody.

According to Commissioner Sanjay Kumar, Samarth had arrived at the Jabalpur court intending to surrender, but the court declined his request, following which police took him into custody.

“We will conduct a medical examination immediately and then seek a seven-day remand from the court,” Kumar said.

Police further warned that action would also be initiated against anyone found sheltering accused individuals in the case.

HC Orders Second Post-Mortem

The High Court also ordered a second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma after concerns were raised regarding the first autopsy report, forensic inconsistencies and alleged gaps in the investigation.

The bench directed that a specialised medical team formed by AIIMS Delhi conduct the fresh autopsy in Bhopal.

Further, the court ordered that Twisha’s body be preserved at minus 80 degrees Celsius until the second post-mortem is conducted. Videography of the entire process has also been made mandatory and will form part of the final report.

During the hearing, the court discussed multiple options, including shifting the body to AIIMS Delhi or flying AIIMS experts to Bhopal. Eventually, the Bench decided in favour of bringing the medical team to Bhopal, citing concerns related to transportation and preservation of the body.

The second post-mortem request was strongly opposed by the counsel representing Giri Bala Singh, who argued that the first autopsy had already been conducted by AIIMS doctors and another procedure was unnecessary.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta maintained that although the professionalism of the doctors was not under question, there was no harm in obtaining a second opinion if the victim’s family believed something may have been overlooked.

Giri Bala Singh’s counsel also urged the court not to delay the final rites further, citing concerns over decomposition of the body.

Police Officer Delivers HC notice

Meanwhile, a police officer reached Giri Bala Singh's residence in Bhopal and served a High Court notice in connection with the ongoing proceedings.

While speaking briefly to reporters outside the residence, the officer confirmed that the notice was addressed to Giri Bala Singh.

The development comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notice on petitions filed by Twisha Sharma’s father and the state government challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Giri Bala Singh by a lower court.

According to Advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel representing Twisha’s family, the matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 25.

Bar Council Suspends Samarth Singh's License

This comes after the Bar Council of India suspended the licence of Samarth Singh with immediate effect.

The action came days after Samarth was taken into custody in connection with allegations linked to the mysterious death of his wife.

During the suspension period, Samarth will not be permitted to appear, plead, file vakalatnama or practice before courts, tribunals or any legal authority in the country.

Giri Bala's Disturbing Audio Tape

A audio conversation, purportedly between Giri Bala Singh and Twisha’s brother Major Harshit Sharma, captured an intense exchange over deeply personal questions allegedly posed to Twisha about her past relationships and sexual history shortly before her death.

In the tape, the authenticity of which has not been independently verified, Giri Bala Singh is heard defending questions asked to Twisha about whether she had “been with other men”, whether she had engaged in relationships “for favours”, and whether such behaviour would continue after marriage.

“Promiscuity can be a habit,” the retired judge is heard saying in the conversation while explaining why she questioned Twisha about her past.

In one of the most disturbing portions of the audio, Giri Bala Singh is allegedly heard drawing comparisons between Twisha’s past relationships and women involved in prostitution while attempting to justify the questions posed to her daughter-in-law.

Referring to a previous conversation with Twisha, the retired judge says she had worked in Reshampura in Gwalior and had “worked with prostitutes”, before adding that “some people sell their brains, so they earn… some people sell their bodies, so they earn.”

She then allegedly goes on to ask Twisha whether she had ever engaged in relationships “to get some monetary benefit” or “to climb the social ladder”.

The audio further suggests that Twisha had complained that her husband Samarth Singh allegedly abused her using the slur “r***i”, an allegation discussed during the exchange.

At one point in the tape, Major Harshit Sharma confronts Giri Bala Singh over what he describes as humiliating and emotionally damaging questioning of his sister.

“How is this a logical question to ask your own bahu (daughter-in-law)?” he asks during the conversation, repeatedly expressing shock that a “motherly figure” in the family would raise doubts over Twisha’s character and future loyalty in marriage.

In response, Giri Bala Singh allegedly says, “This is my right to ask my daughter-in-law,” while also insisting that “any promiscuous behaviour after marriage will not be tolerated”.

The tape also contains references to suspicions within the household regarding Twisha’s past relationships, with Giri Bala Singh allegedly stating that Twisha had admitted to “being with other people also” before marriage.

The explosive audio has now become central to the narrative pushed by Twisha’s family, which has consistently alleged that she was mentally tortured, emotionally cornered and subjected to repeated character attacks before her death.

Twisha Sharma Case

Twisha Sharma, who was formerly Miss Pune, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12 under suspicious circumstances. She had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, roughly five months before her death.