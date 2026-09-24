Hyderabad: Srisailam-Bound Private Bus Catches Fire; All Passengers Safe

Hyderabad: A private travel bus carrying 38 passengers caught fire near the Karmanghat Hanuman Temple in Hyderabad in the early hours of Thursday. According to a fire official, the bus was travelling towards Srisailam when it caught fire near the temple. All 38 passengers were on board at the time of the incident, but no casualties were reported.

“A moving private travel bus caught fire near the Karmanghat Hanuman Temple. There were 38 passengers on board, but no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit. The bus was heading to Srisailam. We received the call around 2:15 am,” the fire official said.

Fire personnel responded to the incident after receiving the alert and took steps to bring the blaze under control. Earlier on September 16, a fire broke out at a play school in Hyderabad's IS Sadan area. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. No casualties were reported, while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, according to fire officials.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a fire broke out at a food stall in Hyderabad's Puppalaguda locality following a reported gas cylinder explosion. No casualties were reported in the incident, while the explosion caused visible damage to the stall and nearby surroundings.

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