Hyderabad Student Found Dead In Hostel Room; Disturbing Video Alleges Repeated Threats, Assault Over Rs 10,000 Restaurant Bill
“I was going to college. Four or five people came and threatened me. They are coming and...."
Hyderabad: An engineering student at a private college in Hyderabad was found dead at his hostel room on Monday, police said, after allegedly being ragged and threatened by senior students to pay an alcohol bill of nearly Rs 10,000.
The second-year student, identified as 19-year-old Jadav Sai Teja at Siddharth Engineering College, was reportedly found hanging inside his hostel room. A case have been registered.
Reports stated that Sai Teja had been repeatedly pressured by a group of senior students to settle an alleged bar bill. In a video message recorded shortly before his death, Sai Teja narrated how he was beaten and forced to pay money.
In the video he was heard saying - “I was going to college. Four or five people came and threatened me. They are coming and demanding money. They are also hitting me, and I’m very scared. They are coming to me and asking for money, I’m going to die. Please save me.”
Published On: 22 September 2025 at 12:25 IST