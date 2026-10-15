Hyderabad TGSPDCL Assistant Engineer Caught Red-Handed Accepting Rs 1.2 Lakh Bribe, Held

Hyderabad, Telangana: An Assistant Engineer of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) was caught red-handed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh in exchange for sanctioning six new electricity meters in Hyderabad.

According to the officials, the accused, Pandala Sandhaya Rakesh, Assistant Engineer at the Madannapet Section under the Santosh Nagar Sub-Division, was caught by ACB officials of City Range-II while accepting the bribe amount.

The bribe was allegedly demanded for approving the complainant’s online applications for sanctioning six new electricity meters in place of old missing meters.

The ACB officials recovered the tainted bribe amount of Rs 1.2 lakh from the accused’s possession at his instance.

Advertisement

According to the ACB, the accused had acted improperly and dishonestly in seeking undue advantage for performing his official duties.

The accused is being produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases at Nampally for judicial remand.

Advertisement

The case is under investigation, and the ACB has withheld the complainant’s details for security reasons.

Earlier, in a separate incident, Officials from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) City Range-1 unit caught two senior officers attached to the Keesara Police Station red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh on Wednesday night, September 16.

The accused officials have been identified as Station House Officer (SHO) / Circle Inspector Arkapally Anjaneyulu and Sub-Inspector (SI) Dyapa Gnanender Reddy, who have been taken into custody.