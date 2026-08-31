Hyderabad Woman Tracks Rapido Rider Across City After Laptop Parcel Goes Off Route

New Delhi: A late-night delivery ordeal in Hyderabad has gone viral on LinkedIn after a woman claimed that her laptop, sent through a Rapido parcel service, suddenly began moving in the opposite direction from its intended destination, prompting her to track the rider and seek police assistance.

In a LinkedIn post that has gained significant attention, Payal Verma said the incident took place at around 11 pm when she noticed that the Rapido parcel carrying her laptop had stopped moving in the expected direction.

According to Verma, she immediately booked an Uber and began following the location of the Rapido rider. She was accompanied by her sister and teenage son as they followed the moving location through parts of Hyderabad that were unfamiliar to them.

Verma said the situation became increasingly concerning as the rider continued travelling away from her home. At that point, the Uber driver reportedly stepped in to help.

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The driver, who told Verma that he was familiar with the area, encouraged her to continue tracking the rider and suggested that they contact the police. Verma also credited the driver with helping communicate with the police in the local language during the pursuit.

The matter was eventually taken over by police, who, according to Verma's account, tracked the Rapido rider to a remote locality near his residence in SR Nagar.

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Verma said she had begun to lose hope of recovering her laptop, but the police continued assuring her that they would locate it. The laptop was eventually recovered, she claimed.

"By this point, I had honestly given up hope of getting my laptop back. But the police kept reassuring me: 'We'll find it.' And they did," Verma wrote in the LinkedIn post.

She praised the Uber driver for staying with her instead of simply completing the ride and leaving, while also thanking the police personnel involved in tracking down the rider and recovering the laptop.

The incident has since sparked discussion on social media about accountability, parcel delivery services and the precautions users should take when sending valuable belongings through app-based delivery platforms.

Several users responding to the post questioned why the Rapido rider had deviated from the expected route and whether the circumstances behind the diversion had been established. Others praised the Uber driver and police for their assistance.

Rapido Support also responded to Verma's post, saying it understood the seriousness of the complaint and regretted the distress caused by the incident. The company asked her to share her Ride ID and registered mobile number through direct message so that it could verify the details and investigate the matter.