'I Also Sat in the Third Row. What is the Problem?': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on R-day Seating Arrangement Row

Hubballi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi ridiculed the allegations surrounding the seating arrangement of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the Republic Day celebrations, saying the Congress was unnecessarily trying to create an issue where none existed.

Responding to allegations raised by Congress leaders, Joshi said on Tuesday that seating arrangements for the Republic Day parade are decided strictly in accordance with established protocol and that these arrangements have been followed consistently over the years.

"One thing everybody should understand is that, as per the protocol, everything is arranged. When I was there for the first time, though I was the parliamentary affairs minister, I also sat in the third row. What is the problem? ... Every time they want to make an issue, it has happened many times before also," the Union Minister told reporters.

Joshi's remarks came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of insulting the Constitution by seating him and Rahul Gandhi in the third row during the Republic Day event held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

"I am the senior-most leader, how can they make me sit in the third row and alongside state ministers. You have insulted me, the Congress and the Constitution," he said.

Kharge's remarks drew responses from other opposition leaders as well, who called out the BJP over the seating arrangements.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also criticised the BJP over the seating arrangements for various political leaders at the Republic Day celebrations, saying the ruling party has insulted the Indian Constitution by placing senior opposition leaders in the back rows.

He said that it was a "warning sign" for democracy.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Venugopal stated that the BJP chose to "act on the whim of their Supreme leader" and violated the constitution's ethics by designating Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to the back rows despite them holding "cabinet ranks".

"On Republic Day itself, the BJP chose to destroy the ethos of a Republic and acted on the whim of their Supreme Leader. What they did yesterday by ignoring Constitutional protocol and insulting the Leaders of Opposition of India is a warning sign for our democracy. Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi enjoy Cabinet rank by virtue of their post, yet were relegated to the back rows during the Republic Day event", he posted on X.