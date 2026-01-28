Massive Avalanche Swallows Buildings In Kashmir’s Sonamarg; Terrifying Exact Moment Caught On Cam

Sonamarg: A powerful avalanche struck the Sonamarg village area in central Kashmir late Tuesday night, sweeping down the mountainside and engulfing buildings and structures in its path. The bone-chilling incident was captured on CCTV cameras, with videos circulating on social media showing a wall of snow cascading through the settlement.

The avalanche occurred at approximately 10.12 pm in the Sarbal area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district, according to local authorities. Despite the scale of the snow slide, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, officials added.

Officials and emergency teams responded swiftly, assessing the area for any further risks and monitoring nearby locations that remain vulnerable due to continuing winter conditions. “Preliminary reports confirm there have been no reports of loss of life or injury, and damage is being evaluated”, a district official said.

Videos captured by CCTV cameras from hotels and streets in the area show the sudden onrush of snow sweeping across the landscape, yet the quick action of local teams and the fortuitous timing helped avert any serious harm to residents or tourists.

Sonamarg and other parts of the Kashmir Valley have been experiencing moderate to heavy snowfall over the past 24 hours, raising the risk of avalanches in high-altitude areas. Authorities had earlier issued warnings for potential snow slides, and the continuous winter weather has led to disruptions in transport and travel across the region.

Authorities have urged residents and visitors to remain cautious as weather conditions continue to produce heavy snow across parts of the Kashmir Valley. The Meteorological Department had earlier issued avalanche warnings for several high-altitude areas, including Ganderbal district, given the forecast of sustained snowfall.

