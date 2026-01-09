'I Am 60% Handicap': Man Jumps To Death At Delhi's Saket Court, Cites Work Pressure As Reason

New Delhi: A court staff member posted at Delhi's Saket Court died by jumping from the fifth floor of the court premises on Friday. The deceased, identified as Harish Singh Mahar, has left behind a note in which he has cited work pressure as being responsible for his death by suicide.

In the note, he claimed he holds no one responsible for his death, and that he has been having suicidal thoughts ever since he became an Ahlmad (court official). "Today, I am committing suicide due to office work pressure. I am committing suicide of my own free will; no one is responsible for it," the note read.

Besides citing work pressure, his note stated that he was differently-abled and had deteriorating mental health concerns. " I am a 60% percent handicapped person, and this job is very tough for me & I succumbed to the pressure. Ever since I became an Ahlmad, I am unable to sleep, and I've been overthinking a lot. Even if I take early retirement, I shall receive my savings or pension at the age of 60, so suicide is the only option," he added.

Police rushed to the spot promptly and have said that a further investigation is underway.

There have been reports of other court staff members and lawyers protesting outside the premises following his death. This comes amid revelations of the deceased's request to the High Court to take the necessary steps to prevent any such loss of life in future. "I request the Hon'ble High Court to give a light seat to a handicapped person so that no one suffers like me in the future once again," the note read.

India remains one of the countries with the highest number of suicides in the world, with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report stating that at least 1.71 lakh people had died by suicide in 2022 in India. Studies indicate that at least 50-90 per cent of the individuals who die by suicide suffer from mental health disorders.

