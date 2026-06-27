'I Am A Farmer...': MoS Bhagirath Choudhary Given Rs 99-Lakh Subsidy By His Own Agriculture Ministry

Jaipur: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary is facing criticism after a report claimed that he received ₹99.6 lakh as subsidy under a horticulture scheme that comes under his own ministry.

According to a media report, the subsidy was given for Choudhary’s cucumber farm in Rajasthan under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), a scheme that aims at the holistic growth of the horticulture sector. It covers fruits, vegetables, root and tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashew, cocoa, and bamboo.

Notably, MIDH is administered by the National Horticulture Board (NHB), a body that functions under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Choudhary, who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Ajmer in Rajasthan, is the Minister of State in the same ministry. The National Horticulture Board is headed by the Union Agriculture Minister as president, while the Union Minister of State for Agriculture serves as its vice-president.

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The report claimed that Choudhary’s project for cucumber cultivation over 16,592 square metres was among 467 projects approved by the board in 2025. It said the scheme offers subsidy of up to 50% of project cost, capped at ₹1 crore per family, for commercial farming of select vegetables and flowers.

The matter triggered a political row after opposition leaders alleged conflict of interest, arguing that a serving minister had benefited from a scheme administered by his own ministry.

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Choudhary, however, denied any wrongdoing and said he had not hidden anything. He said he had been associated with farming since childhood and had applied for the subsidy in 2018, years before he became a Union minister in June 2024.

“I am a farmer and have been in agriculture since my childhood days. I have not hidden anything. Thousands of farmers install polyhouses and avail themselves of subsidies, so I did too. I had applied in 2018,” Choudhary said.

The minister also said that details of the loans and subsidies had been displayed on a board at the farm. He added that local officials had visited the site and that he also trained farmers there in new techniques and natural farming.

Congress leader Pawan Khera attacked the BJP over the issue and alleged that Choudhary was “the applicant, the sanctioning authority, and the beneficiary” in the matter. He called it a conflict of interest and accused the ruling party of hypocrisy on corruption.