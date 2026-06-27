Sip Of 'Nariyal Paani', 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' & Giant Tortoise Meet: All About PM Modi's Adventurous Trip To Seychelles Botanical Garden

Victoria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Botanical Garden in Victoria on Saturday with Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie in a refreshing blend of cultural diplomacy and environmental advocacy.

The Car Ride To Garden

PM Modi and President Herminie journeyed to the National Botanical Garden sharing a single car ride, a warm gesture that underscored the deep, longstanding friendship between the two nations.

The leaders shared a picture from the ride, showing they sporting wide smiles on their faces.

PM Modi Plants Coco de Mer Sapling

Upon reaching the garden, the two leaders took part in a ceremonial planting of a rare palm tree- Coco de Mer. Native only to the Seychelles, the iconic palm is globally celebrated for producing the largest seeds and heaviest fruits in the plant kingdom, and features prominently on the Seychellois coat of arms.

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The leaders planted the sapling under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

Sip Of Coconut Water

The two leaders were also seen sipping fresh coconut water in the garden.

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PM Modi Feeds Giant Tortoises

PM Modi also visited the Giant Tortoise Enclosure at the botanical garden with President Patrick Herminie.

He met several Aldabra Giant Tortoises, which are native to Seychelles and are among the largest and longest-living species on Earth, with some of them witnessing over two centuries of history.