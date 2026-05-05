‘I am a Soldier, Not a Politician’: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Candid Post-Verdict Chat on His Historic Win and the Fight for Assam

BJP’s Himanta Biswa Sarma who won a decisive victory for the second time in Assam, is a clear standout of the current electoral season. Fondly called ‘mama’ by his supporters, last night saw him dancing and celebrating with the population that voted him to power yet again. While the outcome was predicted by most surveys, winning 100 seats in a geo-strategically relevant state like Assam was not really a cakewalk, even if Sarma made it look like so.

As he sat for an exclusive chat with Republic editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for his first post-verdict interview, he candidly talked winning Assam, allegation of being called communal, the importance of having a BJP government in Assam and West Bengal, infiltration issue, his love for the land, his political career, and everything in between.

Talking about challenges of the election, Sarma notes that scoring a century in a demographically divisive and complex state like Assam for BJP is remarkable. Himanata says, “We went into the election knowing about 38%-40% would not vote for us. We started with 60%, and then scored beyond 100. I don’t know if this victory can be repeated in future – it is one of a kind.” Drawing comparison with Congress, who have held power in Assam for a long time, Sarma says, “Even after independence, Congress did not manage to score over 100.”

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Looking back on the electoral journey, Sarma opens up about the unique challenges that he and his party had to battle, especially in the aftermath of the sudden death of Assam’s cultural icon and singer Zubeen Garg. “Prior to September, we were sure about winning, but then in September Assam witnessed the unfortunate demise of Zubeen Garg and thereafter the situation went for a toss. There was no discussion on development, nothing about politics – everything was centered around one issue. Bringing that narrative back to development and politics was a challenge.”

While the development in Assam was the obvious talking point of the election, Himanta, as an astute politician, is also aware of the geostrategic importance of states like Assam and West Bengal that share a long border with Bangladesh. Explaining the need for a BJP government in these states, Himanta says, “We sometimes have a friendly government in Bangladesh and sometimes a hostile one. The famous chicken neck falls in this region. If one government, like BJP in Assam, fights against infiltration, the same infiltrators can come back again from Bengal, if the Indo-Bangladesh border is not secured at the same time.”

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While his strong stance against infiltration has earned him trust and power in Assam, it has also brought along allegations of communalism. When asked point-blank if he is a communal leader, Himanta looks unfazed. “I have taken tough action against Bangladeshi Muslims. You cannot compare what Assam has done in the last 5 years. However, there is a distinction - we never touch or say a single thing against the Indian Muslim community. Even if they do not vote for BJP, I do not have a grudge because the Hindus and Muslim who are the original inhabitants of India have equal rights and authority under the constitution of India.”

As the conversation revolves around the clear mandate of Assamese people that has put Himanta in power, the leader also looks at the challenging campaign that the opposition ran against him. His wife was targeted and even his son was accused of being a drug addict. Looking back at what he calls a ‘very painful and dark time for the family’, Sarma says, “One year back Rahul Gandhi called Congress leaders from Assam and asked them to personally attack my wife and my children. Today, Bhupen Bora and Pradyut Bordoloi can testify for that.”

With Sarma becoming one of the tallest leaders within the country, the natural career progression would be to move towards Delhi for a more central role in the national politics, however he seems hardly seduced by the possibility of such a career. When asked about a possible move to Delhi, Sarma’s reply brims with clarity. He says, “Some may misunderstand me, but I feel people like me, at present, are needed in Assam because we are not doing politics here, we are fighting for our identity. If I leave this battle without somebody who can carry it on, I think I will do injustice.”

But does the battle that takes him to the height of power, creates distance between him and people? Is it at all possible for a third time CM to maintain the same amicable accessibility that made him the beloved ‘mama’ of Assam? Himanta Biswa Sarma is hopeful that he can make it happen. “If I cut away from the people, not be with them, then what is my purpose? This country has produced many kings, but people want someone who can go to a shop and have jhalmuri. The ideology of BJP inspired me and we will continue to walk along with people. I don’t have the privileges of Gandhi family, I will die in Assam.” Shifting to his mother tongue, Himanta concludes the conversation with the thought that has come to define not just his campaign but his politics, he says, “I am not a politician, I am the soldier fighting a war to secure my community.”