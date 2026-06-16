'I Am Going Very Far Away...’: Tragic Note Left By 22-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Who Dies By Suicide A Week Before Exam

Sikar: In a heartbreaking incident that has once again cast a dark shadow over India’s premier coaching hubs, a 22-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar.

The tragedy marks the second student suicide in the city within a single month, sending shockwaves through the aspirant community and sparking a national debate over exam pressure and systemic instability.

The deceased student, a native of the Jhunjhunu district, was discovered dead in his rented accommodation on Monday.

According to local police, the youth was preparing for his third attempt at the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG).

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The tragic step was taken just six days before he was scheduled to appear for the high-stakes NEET retest on June 21.

Chaos, Cancellations, and Unbearable Stress

The incident comes in the immediate wake of the massive 2026 NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) had initially conducted the nationwide exam on May 3 for over 2.2 million students.

However, following evidence from central agencies that the question paper had been severely compromised days before the test, the NTA officially cancelled the exam on May 12, and subsequently referred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Investigating officer Rajesh Kumar Budania stated that the student had returned to Sikar on Monday morning after dropping his mother off at their native village.

Shortly after, his siblings returned to the flat to find him. Authorities recovered a brief note from the scene that purportedly read: “I am going far away. I do not know where I am going. Sorry!”

This is the second 22-year-old aspirant in Sikar to end his life this month under identical circumstances.

The previous victim had reportedly performed exceptionally well on the initial May 3 test, expecting a score of 650, before the cancellation pushed him into a severe emotional spiral.

A Systemic Crisis in Coaching Hubs

The double tragedy in Sikar mirrors the persistent crisis of student mental health in nearby Kota, highlighting how repeated disruptions, exam irregularities, and administrative failures exacerbate an already volatile environment.

Student groups across the country have raised alarms over the severe anxiety, depression, and loss of motivation gripping lakhs of young medical hopefuls who are forced to endure intense preparation cycles repeatedly due to systemic failures.

As the CBI continues its multi-state crackdown on paper leak syndicates, local authorities in Sikar have urged coaching centres and guardians to closely monitor students for signs of depression or severe stress ahead of the June 21 re-examination.