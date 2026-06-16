Massive Fire Engulfs EV Warehouse in Hyderabad's Moosapet, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at an electric vehicle (EV) warehouse in the Moosapet area of Hyderabad, causing widespread panic among local residents.

Dozens of electric two-wheelers and battery components caught fire, though authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported.

Fire Spreads Rapidly Through the Neighborhood

According to eyewitnesses, the fire erupted suddenly and spread with incredible speed through the tightly packed warehouse. Within minutes, the building was completely engulfed by the fire.

The situation became particularly tense as the heat reached stored lithium-ion battery packs, creating small pops and explosions that sent panicked neighbors rushing out of their homes and into the streets.

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Emergency Response and Firefighting Efforts

Upon receiving the emergency call, multiple fire engines rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. Because chemical and electrical fires behave differently than other accidents, crews had to work strategically to contain the perimeter and stop the flames from leaping to adjacent commercial properties.

Police personnel also arrived quickly at the scene to manage the growing crowds, cordoning off the surrounding streets to keep the public safe and ensure emergency vehicles had a clear path to the warehouse.

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While the quick response from emergency crews successfully isolated the building and prevented any injuries, the warehouse itself suffered extensive damage. Dozens of electric scooters and inventory parts were reduced to ash.