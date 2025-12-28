Nanded: 2 Brothers End Life After Strangling Parents To Death Over 'Financial Stress'; Probe Underway

Nanded: The death of four members of a family in Maharashtra's Nanded has triggered panic among the locals as the members reportedly died when two siblings- Umesh and Bajrang- committed suicide by jumping in front of a train after strangling their parents at home.

Reports suggest that the extreme step was taken owing to financial stress, as per the cops.

The incident came to light when bodies of Ramesh Sonaji (51) and his wife Radhabai Lakhe (45) were discovered on a cot in their home at Jawala Murar village in Mudkhed tehsil here, while the bodies of their sons, Umesh (25) and Bajrang (23), were subsequently found on tracks near Mugat railway station, a few kilometres away from the village.

Strangled To Death

Advertisement

Commenting on the case, Barad police station inspector Dattatray Manthale stated that post-mortem reports suggest that Ramesh and his wife Radhabai were strangled to death by their kids- Umesh and Bajrang- while they were asleep and they later committed suicide by jumping in front of the moving train.

In addition, Ramesh Lakhe was reportedly suffering from paralysis and remained chronically ill, which had caused deep financial impact on the family.

Advertisement

Probe underway

Meanwhile, the cops sprung in action after learning about the incident and also questioned the shopkeeper from whom the two brothers bought betel nut sachets in the early hours of Thursday while on their way to the tracks where they ended their lives.