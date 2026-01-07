'I Am Secular Because I Am Hindu': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Tells Arnab | Exclusive

In the interview with Arnab Goswami, Maharashtra's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis shared a new way of looking at secularism in India. He spoke openly about national identity, immigration, and how different religions can live together. Fadnavis explained his belief that bridges the gap between traditional Hindu values and modern governance.

"I am Secular Because I Am a Hindu"

Addressing the topic of secularism, Fadnavis offered a unique perspective. "I am secular because I am a Hindu," he told Goswami. He explained that his Hindu identity is inherently inclusive, stating, "My religion is tolerant of every religion."

By framing secularism as a natural part of Hinduism rather than a Western concept imposed upon India, Fadnavis challenged the traditional political narrative. He asserted that Hindu culture, by its very nature, provides a safe place for different religions, provided there is a mutual respect for the land and its laws.

The "Vande Mataram" Test

Fadnavis made a clear distinction between religious faith and national loyalty. Making his position on the minority community clear, he clarified, "I am not against all Muslims." However, he added that patriotism is the key factor for him.

"I am for the Muslims who say 'Vande Mataram'," Fadnavis stated, suggesting that social peace comes from everyone respecting the country's national symbols. He emphasised that the tension arises not from religious practice, but from political ideologies that refuse to acknowledge the cultural roots of India.

Bengal and the Bangladeshi Infiltration

The Deputy CM also took a sharp aim at the West Bengal government regarding illegal immigration. He alleged a systemic failure in the eastern state, claiming, "All illegal Bangladeshis get their identities in Bengal."

Fadnavis suggested that the ease with which infiltrators obtain documentation in Bengal is a threat to national security, implying that such activities weaken the democratic process and strain the country's resources.

"Liberal, Not Foolish"

Fadnavis described himself as a practical person. “I am a liberal, but not a foolish liberal," he remarked. This statement was aimed at those he believes use the "liberal" tag to justify or ignore security threats.