'I Am So Happy, I Got A Call From PM Modi's Office': Bengal Girl Who Gifted PM His Portrait

Siliguri: Sangeeta Agarwal, a young girl from Siliguri, West Bengal, expressed joy after receiving a letter of appreciation from the Prime Minister's Office for a portrait she gifted to PM Narendra Modi.

Agarwal had presented the sketch to the Prime Minister during his assembly election rally on April 12th, and was later surprised by a personal phone call and written recognition for her work.

Speaking to ANI, she said, “On April 12th, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to hold a rally for the assembly elections. I had sketched Modiji. When he asked the SPG to take it, I was very happy. And yesterday, I got a call from the Prime Minister's office and an appreciation letter. I am so happy that I cannot even express it...”

Meanwhile, Bristi Mondal, a young girl from Jangipur village in Murshidabad, on Sunday expressed happiness after receiving a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to a sketch she presented during a public programme in West Bengal's Jangipur area, held as part of the election campaign.

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Bristi Mondal said she was elated after receiving the Prime Minister's response."First of all, I would like to say Namaste and lots of love to Modi Ji. When Modi Ji came to Jangipur for the first time, I gave him a portrait. Then, after seeing that portrait, he sent a letter. Seeing that letter, my family and I are very, very happy," she said.

She added that the acknowledgement from the Prime Minister was a memorable moment for her and her family. "Modi Ji is so busy, yet he thought about me and sent a letter. I am very happy. Many, many thanks to Modi Ji," she said.

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In a letter dated April 24, addressed to Bristi Mondal, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the artwork presented by her during a public event in West Bengal."It was most heartening to receive a beautifully sketched portrait from you during a public function in West Bengal. I sincerely appreciate the effort and dedication reflected in your work," the Prime Minister wrote.