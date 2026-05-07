'No Oath Without Numbers': Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tamil Nadu Political Crisis, TVK Floor Test & Horse-Trading

In a sharply worded exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar made it clear that he will not invite TVK leader Vijay to form the government unless the party satisfies him of having the required majority, even as he expressed readiness to resolve the ongoing political uncertainty at the earliest.

TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections, falling short of the halfway mark of 118 needed for a clear majority. Arlekar firmly stated that while he is keen to end the confusion, any claimant must demonstrate sufficient support.

“The party who claims that they are willing to form the government should be able to satisfy me that they have enough numbers to prove majority,” he said.

Floor Test, Not Raj Bhavan Headcount

When asked if it would not be appropriate to invite TVK and allow them to prove their strength on the floor of the House, the Governor replied, “Absolutely. I will be very happy if I can end it right now. The only thing is that the party... should be able to satisfy me that they have enough numbers.”

Advertisement

He reiterated that he is not interested in physical headcounts at Raj Bhavan. “I am not asking for the headcount also. It has to be done in the assembly itself,” he said.

Arlekar dismissed the idea of swearing in a minority government without verification, warning that it would inevitably lead to horse-trading.

Advertisement

“After swearing-in as a minority government, he will be opting for horse-trading. Should I allow that? It is a very bad thing. I am deeply concerned about the horse-trading,” he said.

He added, “It is not only his problem. It is a problem for all of us, all the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Open to Alternatives, But Numbers Matter

The Governor made it clear he remains open to any formation that can demonstrate 118 seats. Responding to a question about a possible AIADMK-DMK alliance, he said, “It is quite possible that if somebody comes with required numbers, I will just have to verify the numbers. It is a democratic process.”

He revealed that he was prepared to act as early as May 5, the day after results, but the current situation has not allowed swift resolution. “If the right number comes to me today, I am willing to do it today,” he said.

On what happens if no party or alliance reaches 118 in the coming days, Arlekar said he would explore constitutional options. He referenced Supreme Court judgments, including the SR Bommai case and the Jharkhand matter, while noting that the current context involves post-election government formation where clear majority support is essential.

“I Am Here to Promote Democracy”

Rejecting any suggestion of bias, Arlekar asserted, “I am not trying to stop anybody. Let me be very frank. I am here to promote democracy, not to stop anybody, especially any democratically elected person.”

He confirmed that he is taking legal advice on the available options amid mounting pressure.

The Governor’s remarks come amid intense political maneuvering following the May 4 election results, with TVK falling short and other parties exploring post-poll alliances. As of now, no formal claim with verifiable support of 118 seats has been made to Raj Bhavan.