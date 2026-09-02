'I Consider This a Great Fortune': Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra's First Reaction On Becoming Ayodhya Ram Mandir CEO

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) as its first Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant administrative step for the management of the Ram Temple complex.

The decision was announced by the Trust’s interim general secretary Krishna Mohan following a meeting of Trust members.

Mishra, who retired after 43 years of service in the Air Force, expressed gratitude for the appointment.

“I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts,” he said in his first reaction from Delhi.

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He added, “As I said, I would like to thank the selection committee, Sri Ram Mandir Trust and Lord Ram for having chosen me for this responsibility. I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well.”

The appointment followed a rigorous selection process. A three-member search committee, comprising Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (Retd), former scientist Suresh Haware, and former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, screened more than 5,000 applications. The committee submitted its final report on Tuesday during a high-level meeting attended by Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan, and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi. The report was taken up for discussion on Wednesday.

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On the same day, the Trust also inducted three new trustees: Delhi-based Mahesh Bhagchandka, Ayodhya-based Madan Mohan Pandey, and Shikohabad-based Dr Nirmala Yadav.