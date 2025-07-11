‘I Couldn’t Move. I Froze’: Malaysian Model Accuses Indian Priest of Molestation Who Called It A Blessing

Selangor: A Malaysian actress and model has accused an Indian priest of molesting her under the guise of a religious blessing at the Mariamman Temple in Sepang, near Kuala Lumpur, approximately a month ago.

The alleged incident came to light after the victim, Lishalliny Kanaran, who has previously held pageant titles, shared a detailed account of the experience on her Instagram. In her post, she described how a routine temple visit on June 21 turned into a traumatic ordeal at the hands of a trusted religious figure.

How Did the Incident Take Place?

Recounting the events, Lishalliny said she visited the temple alone that day as her mother was out of the country. Being relatively new to the rituals, she often relied on the priest for guidance and had trusted him in the past.

During her prayers, the priest reportedly approached her and offered to bless her with what he called “holy water from India” along with a protective thread.

After waiting for more than an hour while the priest attended to others, she was asked to follow him into his private office for the blessing.

Despite feeling uneasy, Lishalliny complied. Inside the office, she said, the priest mixed a strong-smelling liquid into the water and told her it was a rare essence not usually given to ordinary devotees.

She recalled being splashed repeatedly with the liquid to the point she could not open her eyes following which came the inappropriate touching.

“He stood behind me, murmuring what I thought were prayers. Then suddenly, he held my head and without warning, put his hands inside my blouse and touched me,” she wrote. “My brain knew everything about that moment was wrong, yet I couldn’t move. I couldn’t speak. I froze.”

Ongoing Investigation, Suspect on the Run

According to Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman, the suspect is believed to be an Indian national who was temporarily filling in at the temple while the resident priest was away. Norhizam said the priest’s alleged method involved sprinkling holy water on the victim before proceeding to molest her.

Lishalliny filed a police report on July 4. However, when she and her family returned to the temple, they discovered the priest had already disappeared. “We later found out that someone had reported him before for similar behavior, and still, no action was taken,” she said, accusing the temple management of shielding the priest to protect their reputation.