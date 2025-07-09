'I Deserve a Nobel Prize': Arvind Kejriwal's Remark Sparks Internet's Fury as Netizens Mock His 'Delusion'

New Delhi: Recently, while addressing an event on Tuesday, July 8, former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, expressed that he should be honored with a Nobel Prize for working in the national capital against all odds put forth by the Lieutenant Governor and in turn the BJP.

However, his jibe at the BJP did not land as intended and led to him being ridiculed by netizens around India. Conflict between the two opposing political parties is not unknown to Indians, but this time, the AAP convener's remarks seemed a bit too far-stretched to the netizens.

Kejriwal's Concern For Delhi

During the event, Kejriwal made a series of comments to highlight the BJP's alleged administrative failure in the national capital. From electricity and water bills to schools and hospitals, the AAP leader touched upon as many issues as he could in his speech.

"It is rainy season now, and power cuts are still happening. Their intentions are bad. Every minister has opened his own shop. They have to earn money, they have no interest in reforms," said Kejriwal taking a dig at the BJP administration.

"Electricity was beyond the reach of the people. There was no water, bills used to come. Bills used to come for 15-20 thousand. We went to the government with all this experience," he added.

On top of these claims and allegations, what really caught public attention was Kejriwal's demand for a 'Nobel Prize' for Delhi governance.

"For as long as our government was in power, we were not allowed to work. Despite this, we worked. I feel that I should get a Nobel Prize for governance and administration because I did so much work in Delhi during my tenure as LG," he said, while adding that his party has changed the tide in Delhi and worked the most for the region.

Netizens React to Kejriwal's Remarks

While most mocked "the audacity" of the leader, some also linked his demand to Donald Trump's similar comments, saying, "Donald has a competition now."

"Kejriwal says he deserves a Nobel for being blocked from working. That’s like asking for an Oscar for a movie that never got made," read another comment.

Each year, the Nobel Prize is awarded in six different fields - Physics, Chemistry, Physiology/Medicine, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences. The accolade is bestowed upon individuals or organizations who have made outstanding contributions to humanity in their respective fields.