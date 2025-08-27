'I Don't Know Which Language He Will Speak in Bihar': L Murugan Takes Potshots at TN CM's Participation in 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Chennai: Union Minister L Murugan on Wednesday took a swipe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visiting Bihar to participate in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He wondered in which language Stalin would address the crowd there and questioned the" usefulness" of his participation in the rally.

"I don't know which language he will speak in Bihar. Even if he speaks English, it will reflect his colonial mindset. Our prime minister is erasing the colonial mindset, and we are promoting our Indian culture and tradition," Murugan told ANI.

"So, if he chooses to speak in English there, the local people will still translate it into Hindi. What is the use of his participation in the rally in Bihar?" he added.

MK Stalin participated in the 'Voter Aadhikar Yatra' today alongside Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, BJP Leader CR Kesavan has asked whether Stalin would wish the people of Bihar on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Will MK Stalin, who is joining Rahul Gandhi on his 'Samvidhan Badnaam Yatra,' wish the people of Bihar on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi? Because MK Stalin, in the past, has always avoided Tamil people wishing on Hindu festivals. But more importantly, what will be on the minds of the people of Bihar about how senior DMK leaders have previously propagated 'badnaam Bihar' and the way senior DMK leaders have insulted the dignity of the people of Bihar," Kesavan told ANI.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday took potshots at the ruling (National Democratic Alliance) in Bihar, terming it "Nahi Denge Adhikar", stating that the alliance will fail to secure a majority in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The full form of NDA is 'Nahi Denge Adhikar'... People are supporting us. The way 'vote chori' is occurring, the public is aware and will protect their votes. BJP-NDA will fail in the upcoming elections..."