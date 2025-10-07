‘I Don’t Regret It’: Suspended Lawyer Defends Outburst Against CJI BR Gavai, Says Divine Power Woke Him Up

New Delhi: A day after the shocking incident unfolded inside the Supreme Court when a lawyer attempted to throw an object at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice BR Gavai, the accused Rakesh Kishore has said that he has ‘no regrets’ over his actions. Defending his acts, he claimed being ‘hurt’ by the CJI’s earlier remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of the structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho.

Suspended Rakesh Kishore said, ".Judges should work on their sensitivity. Lakhs of cases are pending. I am neither going to apologise, nor do I regret it. I have not done anything; you are questioning me. Almighty made me do it..."

‘I Was Hurt by His Remarks’

In his first public reaction, accused lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who has since been suspended, told ANI, “A PIL was filed in the Court of CJI on September 16. CJI mocked it and said, “Go and pray to the idol and tell it to restore its own head. When a matter related to our Sanatan Dharma comes up, SC passes such orders. Don't provide relief to the petitioner, but don't mock him either.”

"If you do not want to provide relief, at least do not make fun of it. It was an injustice that the petition was dismissed. However, I am against violence, but you should think about why a common man who is not affiliated with any group took such a step. It is not that I was under the influence of a substance; it was my reaction to his action. I am not fearful and I have no regrets... I have not done anything, God made me do it," Kishore added.

He also denied reports that he was under the influence of alcohol during the incident. The accused lawyer clarified, “I was hurt...I was not inebriated. This was my reaction to his action. I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened."

Kishore went on to criticise the Chief Justice of India for showing disrespect towards Hindu traditions, saying that the CJI should maintain the dignity of the Constitutional post.

"CJI is sitting on a Constitutional post and is called ‘My Lord’, so he should understand the meaning of it and maintain the dignity. I ask the CJI and people opposing me if Yogi Ji's bulldozer action against people occupying the government's land in Bareilly was wrong?" Kishore said.

‘I Was Unable To Sleep After September 16…Some Divine Power Woke Me Up’

Condemning his suspension by the Bar Council, Rakehs Kishore said that the Council has flouted the law. He said, "Section 35 of the Advocates Act, under which I have been suspended, a disciplinary committee has to be constituted, which will send a notice, and I will reply. But the Bar Council has flouted the rules in my case. Now, I have to return the fee of my clients."

"I had already decided, as I was not able to sleep after September 16. Some divine power woke me up and said, 'Nation is burning and you are sleeping?' I am surprised that the Chief Justice let me go. I was interrogated for 3-4 hours by the police," the lawyer added.

PM Modi Speaks to CJI, Condemns ‘Reprehensible Act’

PM Modi spoke to CJI Justice BR Gavai shortly after the incident happened on Monday and termed the act 'utterly condemnable'.

“Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi also appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. “It highlights his commitment to values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution,” PM Modi added.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Condemns Act

Calling the attempted attack on CJI Gavai 'unfortunate and condemnable', Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that it stemmed from misinformation circulating online.

“This act is deplorable and unworthy of an officer of the court. The CJI responded with utmost dignity and grace—it shows the majesty of the Supreme Court,” Mehta said.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also unanimously condemned the ‘reprehensible act’. It called the conduct 'utterly unbecoming of an officer of the court. SCBA further said that it strikes at the foundation of mutual respect between the Bench and Bar.

What Happened Inside the Court Room?