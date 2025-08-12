'I Know Who's Behind This Plot, Will Reveal In Upcoming Days': Karnataka Ex-Minister KN Rajanna Alleges 'Huge Conspiracy' Behind His Ouster

Bengaluru, Karnataka: In a significant revelation, former Karnataka Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna claimed on Monday that a "huge conspiracy" led to his dismissal from the state Cabinet.

This statement comes a day after he submitted his resignation from the state Cabinet.

His exit follows controversial remarks on voter fraud that clashed with the Congress party's stance and drew sharp criticism from the opposition.

Rajanna clarified that his earlier statement regarding "vote theft" was misunderstood.

"There is a big conspiracy behind this. I know exactly who is involved and what has happened. My statement was misunderstood, and I will make efforts to clear that misunderstanding," he told reporters.

Rajanna acknowledged that his dismissal was a decision from the Congress high command.

"I have information that the draft was dismissed from the Governor's office. This is the High Command's decision—it is the party's decision," he said.

Rajanna also announced plans to visit Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi and discuss the matter.

"I will try to clear the misconception that has arisen. I will personally go to Delhi and try to convince Rahul Gandhi. The wrong message should not be sent," he said.

Despite his sudden resignation, Rajanna emphasized his loyalty to the Congress party and its leadership.

"No matter what we say or where we speak, we are committed to this party. Rahul Gandhi is our leader. All the details will be revealed in the coming days," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and reaffirmed his commitment to the Congress party.

"I have no displeasure toward CM Siddaramaiah. I am committed to the High Command's decision," he said.

"I have no displeasure toward CM Siddaramaiah. I am committed to the High Command's decision," he said.

"I was given the opportunity to serve as a minister by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. I have expressed my gratitude to all the ministers and the Chief Minister," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Rajanna resigned amid controversy over his remarks on voter list irregularities, which contradicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Karnataka government formally notified the removal of K.N. Rajanna, Minister for Cooperation, from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect on Monday.

The notification, signed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and forwarded by Special Secretary to the Governor R. Prabushankar on August 11, 2025, was addressed to Chief Secretary Smt. Shalini Rajneesh, IAS.

The letter stated, "I am directed to forward herewith the original notification signed by the Hon'ble Governor for the removal of Sri K.N. Rajanna, Hon'ble Minister for Co-operation, from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, for further necessary action."

On Saturday, Rajanna, talking to reporters in Tumkur, asked why Congress leaders "turned a blind eye" to irregularities in voter lists and kept silent when they should have raised objections.

He said, "Look, if we just start talking about such things casually, there will be different opinions. When was the voter list prepared? It was prepared when our own government was in power. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with their eyes closed? These irregularities did take place -- that's the truth. There is nothing false in this."

Admitting that the irregularities happened openly, he said, "These irregularities happened right in front of our eyes -- we should feel ashamed. We didn't take care of it at the time. That's why we must be alert in the future."