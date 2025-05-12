‘I Love You, Please Wake Up’: Brave Wife’s Heartbreaking Goodbye to Martyred Air Force Hero Surendra Kumar Moves Nation to Tears

Jhunjhunu: A heart-wrenching video has surfaced from Mehradasi village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, where Seema, the wife of martyred Indian Air Force Sergeant Surendra Kumar, is seen standing beside his tricolour-covered body. With tears in her eyes and her hand shaking, she salutes her husband and says, “I love you,” again and again. The moment left everyone around her in tears.

Seema, who had returned to her maternal home in Nawalgarh with her children just ten days ago following the demise of her grandfather, had already sensed the storm coming. Though the family had not yet officially informed her of her husband's martyrdom, a wife’s intuition had warned her. Surendra Kumar, her husband of many years, served as an assistant medical sergeant with the Indian Air Force’s 36 Wing in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, he was martyred in a Pakistani strike on the Udhampur airbase.

The video shows Seema’s grief and strength in a single heartbreaking moment. Near her stood their 11-year-old daughter, Vritika. Holding back tears,she told reporters, “Papa had said that everything was fine and that he was safe. My papa has laid down his life to protect the nation. The whole of Pakistan should be destroyed. I want to become a soldier like my father, and I will take revenge for his death.”

Surendra’s younger son, 8-year-old Daksh,performed the final rites. The crowd chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Surendra Kumar Amar Rahe”. Many people, including army personnel, came to say goodbye to the brave soldier.

Surendra's body was brought by road from Udhampur to his village. A Tiranga Yatra was held from Mandawa to Mehradasi. His coffin, draped in the national flag, was carried on a truck decorated with flowers. Hundreds of people on bikes and in vehicles followed the truck, turning the roads into a sea of patriotism.