'I'm Smelling Of Roses': Hardeep Puri's Open Dare To Opposition On Stormy Epstein Emails

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday shredded the allegations levelled against him by the Opposition after his name appeared in the highly-controversial Epstein files. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Puri stated that he is “waiting” and is ready to respond strongly if the Opposition dares to cross the line by linking him to wrongdoings associated with Epstein. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) released a large tranche of Epstein files as part of the investigation into the sex scandal orchestrated by disgraced American financer and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

‘Come Into My Parlour!’

When asked what he would do if the Opposition crossed the line by linking him to Epstein, Hardeep Singh Puri invoked the phrase ‘come to my parlour’, suggesting that the Opposition will fall into a trap if they level serious allegations against him.

I'm waiting. There's an expression in the English language…come into my parlour…Come, we'll see. Come, let's have some fun.

I am smelling of roses and the opposition knows it.

Puri suggested that legal action against the Opposition's allegations is also an option to consider. The Union Minister further stressed that his position in no way holds him back from hitting back against the Opposition.

I feel supremely free. And I'll tell you something. I never do anything if I'm not sure about myself…A lot of people say, don't give interview. Don't give interview. I said, why not?

‘I Want More Epstein Files To Be Aired’

Hardeep Singh Puri stressed that he has never denied meeting Jeffrey Epstein, adding that their interactions were centred on promoting Digital India and Make in India initiatives.

Advertisement

I want more and more Epstein files to be aired. I want to be in the public domain. When they read, read as R-E-I-D or read R-E-A-D, when they read what I wrote to Reid…they'll say, in the midst of all that storm, there is one guy standing up for India. I was talking about Digital India, Make in India, at least 8 months before it was launched.

Puri stated that he will not be blackmailed by anyone on the issue. He clarified that his interactions with Epstein were over his meeting with LinkedIn Co-Founder Reid Hoffman. An email sent by Puri to Epstein in June 23, 2014, read, “Just saw your message on returning to Delhi, Jeffrey. Will be happy to assist/facilitate Reid Hoffman's visit.”

Hardeep Singh Puri's name has allegedly popped up in the Epstein files 163 times. Responding to the claim, Puri said the figure includes passing references and possible repetitions. He clarified that being mentioned does not imply wrongdoing and added that he had met Epstein only a few times.

Advertisement