'I-PAC A Means To Earn Money By Promoting Corruption': BJP Hits Out At TMC Ahead of Bengal Polls

Paschim Medinipur: West Bengal BJP candidate from the Kharagpur Sadar Assembly constituency, Dilip Ghosh, on Monday called the India Political Action Committee (I-PAC) a "means to promote corruption" in the State following the arrest of its director Vinesh Chandel in a money laundering case.

Ghosh told reporters, “I-PAC should not remain. It increases corruption in politics here. I-PAC has become a means to earn money by promoting corruption.” Slamming the Trinamool Congress ahead of Assembly elections, the BJP leader said, "As soon as elections come, TMC remembers the employees, women, and the youth. The Central Pay Commission was implemented, and DA increases were implemented on time after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. Employees are harassed here."

I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on April 13, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with the alleged coal pilferage case. Vinesh Chandel is the founder, director and 33 per cent shareholder of I-PAC, and was arrested after ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by Delhi Police.

West Bengal unit of the I-PAC is engaged with campaigning for the ruling TMC for the 2026 State Assembly elections. The case has led to a political row in West Bengal. West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that I-PAC is "systematically issuing Fake Press Identification Cards to TMC party workers," and individuals who are not journalists are being "disguised" as members of the media.

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However, addressing a press conference in Kolkata, TMC MP Derek O'Brien said, “We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Vinesh Chandel. We demand that central agencies be withdrawn from Bengal ahead of the pulse.” O'Brien alleged that the ED was being used as a "political tool," claiming that its actions close to elections amount to "electoral sabotage."