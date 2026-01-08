I-PAC Raids | ED Suspects TMC Used Coal Scam Money in Goa Polls: Sources

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), conducting raids at multiple locations in Kolkata including the premises of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Chief Pratik Jain, suspects that Trinamool Congress (TMC) used coal block scam's money during Goa elections, sources said. I-PAC allegedly facilitated the process in Goa, sources claimed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at around 15 places in West Bengal on Thursday and gathered fresh evidence in the coal block scam case.

CM Mamata Arrives At Pratik Jain's Residence

Soon after news of the raids emerged, West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee arrived at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain's residence in Kolkata's Salt Lake. Speaking to the media, CM Banerjee alleged that ‘Trinamool Congress party documents’ were taken away during the raids. The Chief Minister accused the ED of targeting her party ahead of the elections and called the action politically motivated.

CM Leaves With Hard Disk & Files

Mamata Banerjee speaking to media with green files in hand | Image: ANI

The Chief Minister was seen leaving the residence of Pratik Jain with hard disk and files in a green folder in her hand. Showing them to the media, she stated that Pratik Jain is a party worker, and alleged that under the guise of investigation, attempts were being made to seize important documents such as the party’s candidate lists.

What Is The Coal Scam Case?

The coal scam case relates to the years old case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over smuggling and illegal mining activities. In 2020, multiple raids in West Bengal's coal belt areas. Thereafter, CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife, Rujira, was investigated by the CBI in the case.

Businessman Anup Majhi was the alleged kingpin of the scam.

I-PAC & TMC