‘I Regret It 100 Per Cent… I Haven’t Slept or Eaten for Three Days, I Only See Those Children’: Jabalpur Cruise Captain Recalls Final Moments Before Tragedy

Jabalpur Tragedy: Three days after a tourist cruise capsized at the Bargi Dam, killing at least nine people, the boat’s captain has broken down while recalling the final moments describing how a routine evening ride turned into one of the state’s worst tourism disasters.

Captain’s Account: “Everything Changed Within Minutes”

Mahesh Patel, the captain of the ill-fated vessel Narmada Queen, says the journey began like any other. “I started at 5:16 PM. There was no storm… just light waves,” he said. But about 20 minutes into the ride, he sensed trouble and decided to turn back.

“We had been out for around 22 minutes. I thought we should return. Then suddenly, the wind picked up,” he said.

Patel claims he immediately instructed staff to distribute life jackets. Patel revealed that although life jackets were distributed, not all passengers wore it. "Some people were dancing downstairs... my son told me they were not wearing life jackets. I went and told them that the weather had worsened and they should wear them," he admitted.

But within minutes, the situation spiraled out of control. “The waves became very strong. It should take 10 minutes to reach the shore, but the boat didn’t respond… and then it overturned,” he said. Visibly shaken, he added, “I regret it 100 per cent… I haven’t eaten or slept for three days. I only see those children.”

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Chaos Onboard: Panic, Water, and Last-Minute Rescue

As the storm intensified, water began entering the vessel rapidly. “It all happened in five to seven minutes,” Patel said. “The waves came suddenly. The boat got submerged and capsized.” He said he managed to pull out a few children before escaping himself. “I pulled out three to four children... everyone was screaming. I was among the last to get out. It was very difficult."

Viral Video Exposes Safety Lapses

A newly surfaced video from inside the cruise has raised serious questions about safety protocols. The footage shows water rushing into the cabin while passengers scramble in panic. Cruise staff are seen opening sealed life jacket bundles only after the boat began sinking. Several passengers struggled to access them in time. Notably, no one appears to be wearing life jackets when the storm visibly worsens despite strong winds and rough water already present.

The video supports survivor claims that basic safety measures were either delayed or ignored.

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Survivors Speak: “We Were Left On Our Own”

Survivors have alleged that the cruise was allowed to sail despite storm warnings and that wearing life jackets was not enforced. One survivor, Syed Hussain, said he remained stranded in the water for hours. “I was stuck for 4–5 hours… I could hear nothing. Three of my family members drowned. I could have died too, but somehow survived,” he said.

Heartbreaking Moment: Mother and Child Found Together

One of the most haunting visuals from the tragedy is a viral video showing a mother holding her four-year-old son tightly inside the sinking vessel.



She is seen wearing a life jacket and clutching the child as panic unfolds around them. In a tragic turn, rescuers later found their bodies still locked together inside the same life jacket - an image that has become a symbol of the disaster. Her husband and daughter survived.

Missing Rescue Boat Raises Questions

The captain admitted that a rescue boat usually deployed alongside such cruises was not present that day due to staff shortage. However, he argued that the storm was so intense that even a rescue attempt might have failed.

“In such big waves, even a rescue boat could have capsized,” he said.

What We Know So Far

The vessel, Narmada Queen, has a capacity of 90 people

More than 40 passengers were reportedly onboard

Officials say only 29 tickets were issued

The incident occurred around 6 PM on April 30

At least 9 people have died; several were rescued

Some passengers are still feared missing

Massive Search Operation Continues

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, involving multiple agencies including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army. SDOP Lokesh Dawar said operations resumed early Saturday morning.

“Teams, including divers, are continuously searching. So far, no new bodies or survivors have been found,” he said.

Government Response and Probe

PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced compensation from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi has ordered a probe into the incident, promising strict action against those responsible.

A Disaster That Raises Bigger Questions

This tragedy has once again exposed gaps in tourist safety from overcrowding and delayed life jacket use to the absence of backup rescue systems. It also highlights how quickly weather conditions can turn deadly, especially on open water.

For now, families mourn, survivors struggle to process the trauma, and a captain is left replaying the same moments over and over. “I only see those children,” he said - a line that now defines the scale of this tragedy.