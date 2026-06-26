'I Told Him I Didn't Want To Marry Him, He Said It's Too Late Now': Siya's New Claim Brings Fresh Twist To Ketan Murder Case

Pune: Siya Goyal, accused of killing her 26-year-old fiancé Ketan Agarwal with her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, has added yet another layer of mystery in the chilling murder case. She is now reportedly claiming that she had told Ketan that she did not want to marry him, but he refused to call off the wedding.

‘He Said It’s Too Late Now': Siya

Siya Goyal has reportedly told investigating officials that when she informed her fiancé Ketan that she did not want to marry him, he told her that it was “too late now” to cancel the wedding since things had gone “too far now”.

As per reports, she has further claimed that he told her that his family was "influential and wealthy" and she would not be able to "escape" even if she tried to run away.

What Does Siya & Ketan's Chats Reveal?

Police have got hold of Siya and Ketan's chats from their mobile phones. Notably, the conversations between them purportedly do not support Siya's claim that she expressed her unwillingness to marry Ketan.