'I Wanted To Elope, But She...': New Twist In Ketan Murder Case As Fiancée Siya, Lover Chetan Blame Each Other For Plotting

Pune: A fresh twist has emerged in the chilling murder case of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly killed by his fiancée Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary at the Lohagad Fort in Pune. The two accused are not reportedly blaming each other for plotting and conspiring for the murder.

According to media reports, police said that it seems that it is Siya and Chetan's “defence strategy” to blame each other for plotting the murder.

‘I Wanted To Elope…’: Chetan

The police said that Chetan claimed that he wanted to elope with Siya, which would have avoided the killing of Ketan. But, Siya wanted to kill Ketan, Chetan reportedly claimed.

‘He Wanted To Kill…’: Siya

Meanwhile, Siya has reportedly told the probing officials a different story.

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She is reportedly claiming that it was Chetan, not her, who wanted to kill Ketan. Further, she claimed that Chetan cried in front of her after the plan could not be executed on June 14.

However, police said that evidence suggests that both Siya and Chetan had together conspired to execute the cold-blooded murder.

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Murder Months After ‘Perfect’ Engagement

Siya Goyal with her fiancé Ketan Agarwal

Siya Goyal got engaged to relator Ketan Agarwal in February in a seemingly perfect ceremony. They were scheduled to tie the knots at a grand wedding in Rajasthan in November.

However, Siya was in love with another man, Chetan. According to the police, Siya allegedly wanted to end her engagement with Agarwal but feared family opposition.

Hence, Siya and Chetan allegedly hatched a plan to murder Ketan.

On the pretext of celebrating her birthday, Siya took her fiancé to the Lohagad Fort, from where he was pushed into a nearly 400-foot gorge.

‘You Left Me…’: The Cover-Up

Siya pens ‘emotional’ note after fiancé Ketan Agarwal's death

Following the horrific murder, Siya maintained that Ketan had accidentally fallen to his death.

Posing innocent, the alleged murderess wrote a seemingly heartfelt and emotional post on Instagram after killing her fiancé in cold-blood.

Her post read, “You left me on my birthday. You left when we were so close to getting married. I still can’t understand why you did this to me. I had dreams, questions I’ll never get answers to. Why did you leave me when I loved you so much? Rest in peace🤍😭😭😭😭”

The Revelation

Ketan Agarwal; Lohagad Fort

Siya and Chetan's plot was laid bare after inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions.

Police said, “On June 18, 2026, an engaged couple, Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal, visited Lohagad Fort. Siya Goyal called to report that Ketan Agarwal had slipped and fallen from the fort, resulting in his death...Subsequent inquiries and information gathered from relatives and friends raised suspicions; it seemed unlikely for such an accident to occur spontaneously, especially given that Ketan was an experienced trekker.”

Thereafter, Ketan's family expressed doubts, and a formal complaint was lodged based on these suspicions. “Through confidential sources, witness statements, and technical evidence, it was revealed that Siya Goyal had a friend named Chetan Chaudhary. The two had known each other for about a year. They conspired to execute this plan; at Lohagad Fort, they pushed Ketan Agarwal, causing him to fall to his death," police added.

‘She Could've Just Said No…': Ketan's Father

The brutal muder of Ketan Agarwal has left his family grieving. His mother lamented, “My son is no more. Siya and her boyfriend are entirely responsible for it.”

Accusing Siya of betraying and lying, Ketan's mother noted that she had met Siya several times and “there was nothing suspicious” about her. “We didn't have a single doubt. I met her many times, and we went shopping and out for dinner together frequently, yet it never crossed our minds that she could be this kind of person.”

The grieving mother has demanded death penalty for those involved in her son's murder.

Ketan's father said that if Siya didn't want to get married to his son, she could have simply refused and they would have cancelled the wedding immediately.