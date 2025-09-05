'I value the rule of law above all.': Ajit Pawar Issues Statement To Defend His Actions During Viral Confrontation With Police | Image: Solapur Police/ Ajit Pawar/X

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday issued a clarification after a video and audio clip of him allegedly rebuking a woman IPS officer went viral on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pawar wrote, "My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further."

He further added, "I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage, and I value the rule of law above all. I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law."

The Controversial Phone Call

The controversy erupted after an audio clip surfaced in which Pawar was allegedly heard asking a woman IPS officer, Anjali Krishna, to stop action against the illegal excavation of soil in Solapur district.

The incident reportedly took place two days ago after Krishna went to investigate complaints of illegal ‘murrum’ excavation in Kurdu village of Karmala taluka. Murrum, or red soil, is widely used as a base for road construction.

According to reports, Pawar allegedly lost his temper when the officer did not recognize his voice during the phone call.

Exchange Between Pawar and IPS Officer

Pawar allegedly asked the officer to halt the action immediately.

The IPS officer responded, "I can understand what you are saying, but I am not being able to understand if I am talking to the deputy Chief Minister. Can you please call me on my number directly?"

To this, Pawar reacted furiously, "Ek min, main tere upar action lunga (I will take action against you. I am myself talking to you and you are asking me to call you directly. You want to see me. Take my number and make a WhatsApp call. Itna aapko daring hua hai kya (How dare you?)."