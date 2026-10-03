'I Want Back the Delhi I Grew Up in': AAP's Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar Joins Congress

New Delhi: In a political turnover, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar, former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma, and journalist Rajat Rakesh Tandon have joined the Congress Party on Saturday.

The Congress Party announced in a post on X, "Inspired by the ideology of the Congress Party, today Aam Aadmi Party leader @PKakkar_ joined the Congress. Along with her, Rajat Rakesh Tandon and former MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma joined the Congress Party. Congratulations to all of you and heartfelt best wishes for the future."

During a press conference, Congress General Secretary and In-charge of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh announced that along with Kakkar, former Uttar Pradesh MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma and journalist Rajat Rakesh Tandon also joined the party today.

In a separate post on X, the Congress party welcomed the new members, "Today, three prominent figures are joining the Congress Party: Priyanka Kakkar: Former Chief National Spokesperson of AAP and Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court; Shyam Sundar Sharma: Former MLA from UP; Rajat Rakesh Tandon: From the family of freedom fighter Purushottam Das Tandon and has over 20 years of experience in journalism."

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The post further noted, "Today, from Ladakh to Kanyakumari, people are placing their trust in the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and joining the Congress Party. We welcome everyone with open hearts."

Speaking at the Press conference marked to welcome the new members, Kakkar said that her decision reflects years of experience in politics, leading up to the conclusion that only the Congress party can make a clean, green, progressive, and safe Delhi.

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"I am joining the Congress party today with immense pride because I want back the Delhi I grew up in. I want the green, clean, progressive and safe Delhi that was such an important part of my growing-up years. After more than a decade of experience in Indian politics, I truly believe that only the Congress can make this happen. If there is one leader who is authentic, it is Rahul Gandhi. He is resilient. It is important that we all come together," she said.

Speaking to ANI after the press conference, she emphasised, "I am joining Congress with immense pride. We don't have to let the votes scatter now. We have to fight against Gyanesh Kumar and also defeat the regressive politics of the BJP."

Speaking at the press conference, Tandon revealed that his family had a long-standing connection with the Congress party. He underlined that while working as a journalist, he has witnessed that the party listens to the general public.

"My family has had a long-standing connection with the Congress Party. Their thinking and understanding were aligned with the Congress Party. As a journalist, I have covered the Congress Party for a long time, and during this period, I have seen that it is a party where your voice is heard," he said.

Praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising his voice for the youth, he attributed his decision to join the party to his commitment to work.

"The youth of the country are troubled; they are on the streets, but there is no one to listen to them. If anyone has raised a voice for the youth, it is Rahul Gandhi. Many people were suppressed, many fell silent, but there was only one person who stood firm: Rahul Gandhi. That is why I am joining the Congress Party today," he said.

Moreover, Shyam Sundar Sharma also lauded the Congress Party and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for remaining dedicated to humanism.

"Politics means hard work, sovereignty, commitment, and dedication. This thinking exists only within the Congress Party. Other parties talk about casteism and communalism, but the Congress Party and Rahul Gandhi talk about humanism. The Congress has always been dedicated to humanism. Therefore, today I have decided to join the Congress Party," he said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera praised their decision of to join the Congress party, saying, "Everyone wants to come on this path because the path to save this country's Constitution and democracy is the path of the Congress Party."

Speaking to ANI, Khera further claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party has grown politically weak and is heading toward "extinction" in Punjab.