'I Want To Live...But I'm Scared': BLO Kills Self Over SIR Work Stress in UP

Moradabad: In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 46-year-old booth-level officer (BLO) died by suicide by hanging himself at his home in Baheri village on Sunday. The man left behind a letter before dying, blaming work pressure for taking the extreme step.

The victim has been identified as Sarvesh Singh, who worked as an assistant teacher at Composite School in Moradabad's Bhagatpur Tanda village.

He had been appointed BLO at a booth for doing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work on October 7, regarding which he was stressed. It was his first time working as a BLO.

Suicide Note

Sarvesh Singh left behind a heartbreaking suicide note, addressed to Education officer and District Election Officer. In the subject of the letter, Singh wrote, “Regarding failure to complete the SIR calculation sheet target."

Expressing his suffocation due to the mounting work pressure on him, “Due to lack of proper knowledge about the work, I am unable to complete the target within time. Despite working tirelessly all day, I am not able to sleep even two to three hours at night."

‘Take Care Of My Innocent Daughters’

Singh said in his suicide note that he has four small daughters, two of whom are ill for several days. He added, “I am extremely troubled. My mental balance has been disturbed. I am compelled to take this extreme step. I alone am responsible. My family has no fault; they encouraged me, but I failed."

He further said, “Please take care of my four small daughters; they are very innocent."

‘I Want To Live, But…'

Sarvesh Singh left behind a heartbreaking suicide note, in which he said, “Main jeena to chhahta hu par kya karu? (I do want to live, but what can I do?)"

Expressing his suffocation due to the mounting work pressure on him, the man said, “I am feeling very scared."

He further said, “My mind has been disturbed and my life has become very troubled. It feels like everything is getting ruined." He added, “While writing this, I am feeling deep pain. My wife and family members have served me day and night. My wife deserves to get whatever service benefits are due to me. Please do not trouble the family."

‘Forgive Me'

The man also asked for forgiveness before taking his life. He said in his last note, “Please forgive me! I am wishing this on myself. After my death, please hand over my body to my family so they can perform the last rites."

‘My Mind Not Working Properly'

Singh also remembered the children of his schools in his last note, saying, “The children in school meant a lot to me…They made me feel special. I am feeling very sad while writing this. My mind is not working properly and I cannot express everything to you all."

The man's body was found by his wife in the morning. The body has been sent for post-mortem.