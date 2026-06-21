'I Was Drunk': 14-Year-Old Boy Kidnaps 9-Month-Old Sleeping Baby, Rapes Her In Gorakhpur In Horrific Incident

Gorakhpur: A disturbing and ghastly incident has surfaced from Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh, where a 14-year-old boy allegedly raped his 9-month-old relative after kidnapping her.

The teenager is said to be the uncle of the child. The boy, who is reportedly from Chandigarh, was staying in the child's home since the past three days.

He Took Baby From Next To Her Mother

The boy allegedly kidnapped the infant while she was sleeping next to her mother at her home in a village in Gorakhpur district on Friday night.

After committing the heinous crime, the boy left the child in a field near the house.

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Accused Joined The Search Operation

The next morning, the child's family noticed that the baby was missing and launched a search operation for her.

The boy posed to be innocent and joined the search operation along with his family members and villagers.

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Baby Found With Serious Injuries

The baby was found in the filed by the family members during the search operation. The baby, who had serious injuries on her body and was bleeding severely, was rushed to a hospital.

There doctors confirmed that the baby had been sexually violated.

‘I Was Drunk’: Boy Confesses

The boy confessed to his crime before the police. He told officers that he had committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

Objectional content was also found on the boy's phone. As per reports, he had watched pornographic videos on his phone before committing the crime.

The boy is set to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.