‘I Was Given Tea and Biscuits, Not Work’: Manoj Tiwary Explodes After TMC Exit, Accuses TMC Of Sidelining Him After He Refused Rs 5 Crore Demand

In a blistering attack on the Trinamool Congress after the party’s crushing defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, former India cricketer and ex-state sports minister Manoj Tiwary has accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of corruption, internal sabotage, arrogance, and sidelining him throughout his political career.

The former Shibpur MLA, who confirmed that his “TMC chapter is over,” claimed he was denied a party ticket after refusing to pay Rs 5 crore, while also alleging that he was deliberately humiliated and stripped of meaningful responsibilities as Minister of State for Sports. Speaking in a video message posted on Facebook page and later in interviews, Tiwary painted a picture of deep frustration inside the ruling party, saying he spent five years in government with virtually no authority.

“In the Sports Department, I had nothing to do except eat tea and biscuits,” Tiwary said, claiming he was systematically blocked from functioning by senior TMC leader and former sports minister Aroop Biswas.

‘Aroop Biswas Couldn’t Tolerate My Image’

Tiwary alleged that Biswas prevented him from attending official sports events and kept him away from major decisions because of insecurity over his popularity among sports fans. According to Tiwary, despite being a former international cricketer and Sports Minister, he was not invited to several important sporting functions, including events linked to the prestigious Durand Cup. He said even when he was physically present at football grounds during the tournament, he was ignored.

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“I would see my photos in newspapers after events, and from the next edition onwards, I would stop getting invitations,” he claimed.

The former India batter also referred to the controversial Lionel Messi event in Kolkata that ended in chaos, vandalism, and fan outrage after Messi reportedly left within minutes amid mismanagement and overcrowding. Tiwary claimed he intentionally stayed away from the event because he feared “something serious” could happen.

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“Sports lovers across Bengal were embarrassed. Messi left within 5-10 minutes because of the way the event was handled,” he alleged.

‘This Government Worked for Itself, Not the Public’

The former Bengal cricket star did not stop at the Sports Department. He launched a direct political attack on the entire TMC government, claiming corruption and arrogance had hollowed out the administration long before the BJP’s massive electoral victory. Tiwary said he repeatedly raised civic issues related to drainage, sewage, and infrastructure in his constituency of Shibpur, but was ignored inside cabinet meetings. He recalled one particular exchange with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that left him disillusioned.

“I tried to explain an important issue, but she stopped me midway and said, ‘Don’t I have anything else to do?’ She didn’t even give me 20 seconds,” Tiwary claimed.

According to him, that moment made him realise the government was “built on false promises” and disconnected from public concerns.

“This narrow-minded government was removed because they worked for themselves, not for the people,” he said.

‘Tickets Were Sold for Rs 5 Crore’

In one of his most explosive allegations, Tiwary accused the TMC of openly monetising election tickets during the recent polls. The former cricketer claimed that “70 to 72 candidates” allegedly paid around Rs 5 crore each to secure nominations from the party.

“I was also asked to pay, but I refused,” he said. Tiwary suggested that corruption inside the party machinery directly contributed to the TMC’s downfall after 15 years in power.

He added that many grassroots workers and honest leaders were ignored while money and loyalty networks controlled ticket distribution.

‘I Don’t Need Extortion Money’

Tiwary also addressed previous allegations that he was involved in extortion from builders in his constituency - accusations he dismissed as politically motivated attempts to damage his reputation. The former IPL player pointed to his long cricketing career, including years in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket, saying he had earned enough legitimately.

He accused several local councilors of spreading false allegations against him by repeatedly complaining to the party leadership.

From Cricket Star to Political Outsider