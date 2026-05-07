'Aide Killed Because I Defeated Mamata In Bhabanipur’: Suvendu Adhikari Tears Into TMC, Alleges Political Conspiracy After Chandranath Rath’s Murder

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after the murder of his close aide Chandranath Rath, alleging that the killing was a “cold-blooded and pre-planned” assassination linked to the BJP’s victory in West Bengal.

Expressing grief over the killing of Chandranath Rath, Adhikari said the attack had deeply shaken him and described it as a professionally executed assassination.

“Chandranath Rath was killed in a planned cold-blooded manner using contractors after conducting recce for 3-4 days. I don't have words to express my sorrow,” Adhikari said.

Rath, who was among Adhikari’s closest associates and played a key role during the Bhabanipur election campaign, was shot dead near Madhyamgram late at night while returning home.

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Adhikari also linked the murder directly to the recent election outcome in Bhabanipur, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in a high-profile contest.

“The only possible reason for this crime could be that I defeated Mamata in Bhabanipur,” he alleged.

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The BJP leader claimed the political atmosphere in Bengal had deteriorated sharply and accused the ruling dispensation of encouraging violence against opposition workers after the election results.

Earlier, Adhikari also claimed the attack was carried out after days of planning and surveillance, suggesting there was a larger political conspiracy behind the murder.

BJP Alleges ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bengal

Continuing his attack on the TMC, Adhikari accused the ruling party of protecting criminal elements and fostering a climate of fear and violence in the state.

“This party is a racket of goondas, murderers, of rapists. That is why the National Human Rights Commission had named 19 individuals. Had they stayed in jail these murders would not have happened,” he said.

He also named several political leaders while alleging that people accused in multiple cases continued to enjoy political protection.

“Jyotipriya Mallik, Narayan Goswami, Anubrata Mondal, Udayan Guha... all of them were named. The ones who are offering leadership for these murders are all proved. All these are shadows of bhaipo-pishi. They are doing whatever these two are planning,” Adhikari alleged.

Adhikari further claimed the murder was part of a larger attempt to create unrest in the state ahead of the BJP’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 9.

“This is just a conspiracy to create unrest before the swearing-in ceremony on 9. Mamata Banerjee is holding some meeting with her nephew. There might be some planning going on from there to create unrest,” he alleged.

The BJP leader, however, appealed to party workers to maintain peace and avoid retaliation.

“Police will identify the culprits very soon. We will ensure that the culprits are brought to justice. BJP workers should not take law into their own hands,” he said.

Probe Underway Into Chandranath Rath Murder

The murder of Chandranath Rath has triggered massive political outrage across West Bengal, with BJP leaders terming it a “targeted political assassination".

Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and multiple leads linked to the attack. Earlier reports suggested that Rath’s vehicle was intercepted near a T-point close to his residence before assailants opened fire at close range.

Police officials have detained multiple suspects for questioning, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the murder.

Eyewitness Describes ‘Point-Blank’ Shooting

Calling the murder carefully ‘planned’, an eyewitness told ANI, “Just as Chandra's car crossed mine, it suddenly stopped midway, and a bike-borne person came and started shooting on the left side of the car. The person seemed to be an expert and fled immediately. It appeared to be pre-planned. The shots were fired at point-blank range."

The witness said the incident took place between 10:30 PM and 11 PM, around 200-300 metres from the hospital. He added that locals rushed the victims to the hospital immediately after the firing.

Police believe the attackers had conducted a recce before committing the crime and carefully chosen the location because of multiple escape routes in the area.CCTV footage from nearby electric poles and residential buildings is being examined to trace the suspects’ movements before and after the shooting.

TMC Condemns Murder of Suvendu's PA

TMC condemns Chandranath Rath's murder

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) issued a statement shortly after the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath. Condeming the murder, the party demanded “strongest” action in the matter.

In a post on X, TMC said, “We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force.”

“We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest,” the party added.

Abhishek Banerjee’s 'After May 4' Threat Resurfaces

A week after Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee issued a sharp warning to BJP workers during a public rally, his remarks have resurfaced online following the killing of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandra near Madhyamgram.

The murder, which BJP leaders have termed a “pre-planned political assassination,” has intensified the political confrontation in West Bengal, with opposition leaders linking the incident to the increasingly aggressive political rhetoric witnessed during the election campaign.

At the centre of the controversy is a viral speech delivered by Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in which he openly warned BJP workers ahead of the election results.

“I spared you last time, this time I take full responsibility. After May 4, I’ll see whose father comes from Delhi to save you,” Abhishek Banerjee had said during the rally.

Another portion of the speech, now widely circulating on social media following the murder, quoted him as saying:

“After May 4, I’ll personally see how much power these executioners have, and whose father comes from Delhi to save you.”

The remarks have now come under renewed scrutiny after unidentified assailants shot dead Chandra, a key member of Suvendu Adhikari’s political team, in what eyewitnesses described as a “point-blank” and “pre-planned” attack near Madhyamgram.

Who Was Chandranath Rath?

Born on August 11, 1984, in Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, Chandranath Rath shared a long association with Suvendu Adhikari that went back to the late 1990s, when both Rath and Adhikari families were linked to the Trinamool Congress.

His mother, Hasi Rath, had served as chief executive of the Panchayat Samiti and later joined the BJP along with Suvendu Adhikari in 2020.

After studying at Ramakrishna Mission, Chandranath joined the Indian Air Force through short service commission. Family members said that he had originally wanted to become a monk before eventually choosing a career with Indian armed forces.

Following his voluntary retirement from the Air Force, he joined the corporate sector before returning to public life alongside Suvendu Adhikari.

In 2019, when Suvendu became a minister in the West Bengal government, Chandranath officially joined him as an assistant in the Water Resources Department. When Adhikari shifted from the Trinamool Congress to the BJP, Chandranath continued to remain by his side and eventually became one of the most influential figures in his office.

He handled several important organisational responsibilities and was also involved in managing election operations during the 2026 election Bhabanipur campaign. Within BJP circles, Chandranath was widely seen as Suvendu Adhikari’s most trusted aide and constant companion, a man many described as his ‘shadow partner’.

Sources said multiple bullets struck Rath in the chest, abdomen and head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His driver, Buddhadeb, was also injured in the firing and remains under treatment.

Investigators suspect the murder was meticulously planned. Sources earlier revealed that the vehicle allegedly used by the attackers had been purchased through OLX and carried a fake number plate. Police also suspect Rath was followed by two vehicles before the shooting.