‘I Was Never Made For This World’: PhD Scholar At IISER Kolkata Alleges Ragging, ‘Ends Life’

Kolkata: After allegedly attempting suicide on the college premises on Thursday night, a 25-year-old PhD student at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Kolkata, Anamitra Roy, passed away while receiving medical care.

In a social media post earlier that day, he had accused the institute management of ragging and being indifferent.

"This world was never meant for me. However, I am no longer able to do this. I give up. The student, Anamitra Roy, wrote a note online that stated, "May I find the peace in death that I never found in life."

Anamitra Roy, a biology PhD candidate from Shyamnagar in North 24 Parganas, was discovered unconscious in an IISER lab on Thursday night, according to the police.

After being brought to AIIMS, Kalyani, he passed away early on Friday.

He was stable at first, but on Friday he passed away. A case of unnatural death has been filed. "We are awaiting the post-mortem report," Ranaghat Police District Superintendent Aashish Maurya, according to reports.

"We have contacted Roy's family members and the IISER officials in response to a social media post that claims ragging. But we haven't received an official complaint yet," Maurya stated.

Roy described how he just recently discovered that he had autism and had struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts since he was a little boy in an online post earlier on Thursday.

"With profound sadness and grief, we announce the untimely and tragic demise of our PhD student Mr. Anamitra Roy on August 8, 2025, at AIIMS, Kalyani," the IISER stated in a statement released on Friday.

“We are all grieving the loss of a community member who, by all accounts, was excelling academically and actively involved in the community at large. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his friends, family, and well-wishers”.