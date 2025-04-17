'I Will Live With Him': Aligarh Woman Who Eloped With Daughter's Fiance Days Before Wedding

The woman who eloped with her daughter's fiance in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh surrendered to the police near Nepal border in Nepal - the same day the daughter was supposed to get married.

The woman, Sapna Devi, told police that she wants to stay with the person she ran away with. At the police station, the woman told the police that her husband levelled false accusations against her. I didn’t take any jewellery or money. I just wanted to get away from a life filled with pain,” she said, breaking down in tears.

She claimed her husband was physically abusive and would often beat her after consuming alcohol..

Rahul Kumar, the man she eloped with, also surrendered with her. The couple claimed that they reached Bihar Nepal Border but then decided to return after they went viral.

“I want to live with Rahul. I cannot go back to that man who never cared for me," Sapna said.

The Runaway Couple

The incident had left both families in shock, and a police search was immediately launched for the runaway couple.

Sapna Devi’s husband, Jitendra Kumar, had expressed shock and confusion, stating that his wife had been preparing for their daughter’s wedding and had been in regular contact with him until 10:30 am on the day she disappeared.

"My wife used to speak with our daughter's fiance for hours, but we never imagined it would end this way. She has ruined us," Kumar had said.

Sapna Devi, who is nearly 40, lived with his family in a village under Madraak police station limits. Rahul is a resident of a neighbouring village.