‘I Will Return as Your Son in Next Birth and Fulfil Your Dreams’: 23-Year-Old B.Tech Student Ends His Life in Gorakhpur, Heartbreaking Suicide Note Recovered

A 23-year-old B.Tech student allegedly died by suicide at a private hostel in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, leaving behind an emotional note apologising to his parents and expressing regret over not meeting their expectations.

The deceased, identified as Ghanendra Chaudhary, was a third-year engineering student and a resident of Aligarh district. He had been staying at the Mahadev Boys Hostel in the Indiranagar area under the Ramgarhtal police station limits.

According to police, the incident came to light on Thursday morning when hostel staff noticed that Ghanendra had not stepped out of his room for several hours. The student had reportedly returned to the hostel on Wednesday evening and went directly to his room. When repeated knocks and calls went unanswered the next day, the hostel warden alerted the police.

A police team, along with forensic experts, reached the hostel and broke open the room door. Ghanendra was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room. His body was later brought down and sent for post-mortem examination.

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During the search of the room, investigators recovered a handwritten suicide note that reflected the emotional turmoil the student had been going through. In the note, he apologised to his parents and blamed himself for failing to live up to their hopes.

“Mom and Dad, please forgive me. I was neither a good son nor a good student. I failed to fulfil your expectations. I will return as your son in my next life and make your dreams come true,” the note reportedly read.

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The message has left family members and locals deeply shaken.

Ghanendra’s parents, who were informed about the tragedy on Thursday, have since arrived in Gorakhpur. His father, Brijbhan Singh, reached the city along with other family members after receiving the news.

Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that may have pushed the student to take the extreme step. The forensic team has collected evidence from the room, while police are also examining his recent activities and interactions.