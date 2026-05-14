NEET 2026 Cancellation Shock: Goa Class 12 Student Commits Suicide, Note Mentions Exam Pressure and Academic Stress

The death of a 17-year-old student in Goa has once again raised painful questions about the intense pressure faced by students preparing for competitive exams in India.

The Class 12 Science student from Nessai in Sao Jose de Areal allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday night, just hours after the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination was officially announced.

According to police, a handwritten note recovered during the preliminary investigation pointed to severe academic stress and emotional exhaustion. The teenager reportedly wrote that he had been struggling for the past two years to cope with studies and the growing pressure surrounding competitive examinations.

The student also mentioned difficulty balancing academics with hockey, a sport he pursued seriously. In the note, he allegedly expressed feelings of helplessness and said he no longer wanted to appear for competitive exams.

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While police have not directly linked the death to the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, investigators said the sudden development may have worsened the emotional distress he was already facing.

The teenager was described by neighbours and local residents as disciplined, quiet and highly focused on both studies and sports. He lived with his parents in Goa. His father works with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), while his sister, a forensic professional, is based in Bengaluru. The family originally belongs to Karwar and had been living in Goa for several years.

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According to police, the incident came to light around 11:15 pm after family members informed authorities that a room inside the house had been locked from inside. Before police reached the spot, relatives and neighbours reportedly opened the room using spare keys and found the teenager unconscious.

He was immediately taken to the South Goa District Hospital in Margao, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

At the time of the incident, the student’s father was reportedly on duty, while his mother and sister were away in Karwar.

Police later conducted legal formalities, including an inquest and panchanama, before handing over the body to the family after medico-legal procedures. Further investigation is continuing under PSI Ashutosh Naik.

The tragedy comes amid nationwide outrage over the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 following allegations of a large-scale paper leak.

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency officially cancelled the medical entrance examination held on May 3 after investigative agencies reportedly found serious irregularities that compromised the integrity of the test.

The matter has now been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a detailed probe.

The incident has reignited concerns about the mental health crisis among students preparing for highly competitive exams. Experts and educators have repeatedly warned about the emotional burden created by academic expectations, long study hours, uncertainty and fear of failure.