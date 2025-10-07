'I Will See That In 24 Hours, Culprits Are Apprehended": Bengal Governor Condemns Attack On BJP Leaders

Siliguri: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday condemned the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri district, and assured that the culprits would be arrested within 24 hours. The incident occurred when the elected representatives were visiting flood-affected areas to provide relief and support to the victims.

A group of miscreants allegedly attacked them, leaving the governor to describe the incident as “dastardly shocking and benumbing.” "The attack on the elected representatives of the people, MP and MLA, is dastardly shocking and benumbing, something which never should have happened in a democracy.

This cannot be allowed to continue in an enlightened state like Bengal. Shockingly, all this happened in the presence of the Police", Governor Bose told reporters here. While criticising the police for "not doing their duty", he said that stern action will be taken against the culprits, and he will ensure that the guilty are apprehended within 24 hours.

"Police are supposed to uphold the Constitution of India and the rule of law. But they are conniving and not doing their duty. This is a very sad state of affairs. Stern action will be taken against the culprit. I will see that in 24 hours, the culprits are apprehended. Otherwise, serious action will be taken", he added.

Earlier, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged that he, along with Malda North MP Khagen Murmu, was attacked in Nagrakata in North Bengal while distributing relief materials for people affected by the flood and landslides in the state. The incident sparked a row between the BJP and the TMC in West Bengal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the state government over the incident.

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that he was politicising the floods and landslides in North Bengal, calling it “unfortunate and deeply concerning.” Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the incident, stating that she is nothing less than a "dictator in denial".

Adhikari said that CM Banerjee's attempt to whitewash the 'goondaism' (hooliganism) is as pathetic as it is "predictable". "You are nothing but a 'Dictator in Denial'. Resign if you have any shame left. CM Mamata Banerjee, your attempt to whitewash your Party Workers' 'Goondaism' is as predictable as it is pathetic," Adhikari wrote on 'X' while replying to CM Mamata Banerjee.