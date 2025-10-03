IAF Chief Pushes for Su-57 Deal Ahead of Putin’s India Visit, Flags Urgent Need for Fighter Jets

With Vladimir Putin scheduled to visit India in December, the IAF Chief’s remarks are being seen as a strong signal ahead of possible talks on the fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jet deal. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, addressing the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations in the national capital, underlined the urgent need to bolster India’s fighter jet fleet, stressing that the acquisition of advanced aircraft such as the French Rafale or Russia’s Su-57 is critical for future preparedness.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled to visit India in December this year, the IAF Chief’s remarks are being seen as a strong signal ahead of possible talks on the fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jet deal.

“We have to get the best structure and systems. We need to create a force that is stronger than what we have today. Whichever designer gives the best design, with Make-in-India possibilities, we will go for them,” he said, adding that the IAF’s acquisition roadmap would be a “collective decision”.

On the Su-57, the IAF Chief expressed cautious optimism. “I think we can fly that in this decade itself. New models are being tested and this timeline can be achieved,” he said.

He further assured citizens of the Air Force’s readiness. “I want to assure the people of India that the Indian Air Force will perform its duties. We are fully committed,” he said.

The IAF Chief also referred to recent operational successes, noting that “radars, runways, hangars, F-16s, JF-17s, and a SAM system” were destroyed in precision strikes — highlighting the importance of high-tech fighters in modern warfare.