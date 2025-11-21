IAF Confirms Pilot of Tejas Fighter Jet Crash in Dubai Air Show, Sustained Fatal Injuries

Indian Air Force has confirmed that the pilot of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, which crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow, has succumbed to his injuries. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has confirmed that the pilot of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, which crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow, has succumbed to his injuries. The confirmation came late Friday evening after hours of uncertainty surrounding the pilot’s condition.

A fatal accident shook the Dubai Airshow on Friday when an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas Light Combat Aircraft crashed mid-performance, killing the pilot on board. The incident occurred during a high-speed aerial manoeuvre in front of thousands of spectators, many of whom watched in disbelief as the aircraft spiralled out of formation and plunged toward the ground.

The crash took place shortly after 2 pm local time. Eyewitnesses reported seeing the aircraft dip aggressively before losing control, followed by a massive explosion on impact. Thick black smoke billowed into the sky as emergency response teams rushed to the site.

Initial confusion surrounded the condition of the pilot, but now IAF have officially confirmed that despite rapid intervention and medical attempts, the pilot could not be saved. Attempts were made to locate and extract him from the wreckage, but the impact had already proven fatal.

Advertisement

The Tejas fighter jet—developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited—is a cornerstone of India’s indigenous defence aviation programme and was part of the airshow’s international showcase. The crash has raised immediate concerns regarding safety checks, operational protocols, and whether technical malfunction or pilot-related factors played a role.

The Dubai Airshow has temporarily paused similar aerial sequences as a precaution, while tributes and condolences pour in from military officials, defence personnel, and aviation communities worldwide.

Advertisement

A joint inquiry is now expected to be launched by Indian defence authorities and Dubai aviation officials to determine the exact cause of the crash. Mechanical failure, environmental conditions, and structural integrity assessments are expected to be central to the investigation.