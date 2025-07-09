IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu, Marking Third Such Incident Since March 2025

Churu Plane Crash: An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet has crashed in Rajasthan’s Churu. The crash happened in an open field near Rajaldesar village in Rajasthan’s Churu district. The Rajasthan Police have confirmed the loss of two lives, including the pilot. This marks the third Jaguar crash involving the IAF since March 2025.

People present at the site of the mishap report thick black smoke rising from the wreckage site, with visuals showing the aircraft completely charred. The IAF has yet to release an official statement on the crash, and investigations are underway.

IAF Fighter Jet Crash in Morni Hills

This incident adds to a worrying pattern of IAF Jaguar fighter aircraft accidents in recent months. On March 7, 2025, a Jaguar crashed in Haryana’s Morni Hills shortly after takeoff from Ambala Air Base. Fortunately, the pilot ejected safely, and no casualties were reported. The aircraft was steered away from populated areas before going down.

IAF Fighter Jet Crash in Gujarat

Less than a month later, on April 2, another Jaguar fighter jet went down in Jamnagar, Gujarat, during a night mission. One of the two pilots died in that crash, while the other was hospitalised. The IAF confirmed a technical malfunction and stated the pilots had attempted ejection to prevent civilian harm.

"An IAF Jaguar two seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population," IAF said in a statement.