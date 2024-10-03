sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • IAF Sepoy's Body Missing For 56 Years After Plane Crash Reaches His Village For Last Rites in UP

Published 00:23 IST, October 3rd 2024

IAF Sepoy's Body Missing For 56 Years After Plane Crash Reaches His Village For Last Rites in UP

The mortal remains of Air Force sepoy Malkhan Singh were consigned to flames at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh 56 years after Singh went missing.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
IAF Sepoy's Body Missing For 56 Years After Plane Crash Reaches His Village For Last Rites in UP
IAF Sepoy's Body Missing For 56 Years After Plane Crash Reaches His Village For Last Rites in UP | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:23 IST, October 3rd 2024