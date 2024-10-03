Published 00:23 IST, October 3rd 2024
IAF Sepoy's Body Missing For 56 Years After Plane Crash Reaches His Village For Last Rites in UP
The mortal remains of Air Force sepoy Malkhan Singh were consigned to flames at Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh 56 years after Singh went missing.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
IAF Sepoy's Body Missing For 56 Years After Plane Crash Reaches His Village For Last Rites in UP | Image: Shutterstock
