IAF To Retire Mig 21 Fighter Jets After 62 Years

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will retire its remaining MiG-21 fighter jets with a special farewell ceremony in September 2025, bringing a close to 62-year journey that began in 1963. The final two squadrons stationed at Nal Air Force Station in Rajasthan are lined up for decommissioning this year, though defence sources indicate the timeline could extend into 2026 due to delays in the induction of the indigenous Tejas Mk1A jets.

Introduced as India’s first supersonic fighter, the Soviet-designed MiG-21 has played a pivotal role in the country’s air defence, with over 870 aircraft serving in the IAF fleet since induction. The jet proved its mettle in the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan, including its contribution to securing air superiority during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

The upgraded Bison variant, fitted with modern avionics and missiles, drew international attention in 2019 when Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 in a dogfight. Despite its combat achievements, the MiG-21 has faced persistent safety concerns, with over 400 crashes over the decades claiming around 200 pilots and 60 civilians, leading to its grim nickname, ‘flying coffin’.

Transition to Modern Fleet Underway

Globally, the MiG-21 became an aviation icon with over 11,000 units produced, known for its affordability and agility, and serving in air forces across Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. For the IAF, the retirement comes as it plans to modernise its fleet, currently at 31 squadrons against the assessed requirement of 42.

To address capability gaps, the IAF has placed orders for 180 Tejas Mk1A jets, with deliveries expected to begin by early 2026. Additionally, the Tejas Mk2 is under development, while the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme aims to add medium-weight fighters to the fleet.

By 2035, the IAF envisions operating 450 advanced fighters, incorporating stealthy Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) and enhancing its network-centric warfare capabilities with a focus on indigenous technology.