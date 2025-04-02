IAF’s Shubhanshu Shukla to Become First Indian Astronaut Aboard SpaceX Dragon | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history as the first Indian astronaut to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX Dragon as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). His spaceflight, scheduled for May 2025 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will mark a significant milestone in India’s growing participation in global space exploration.

Shukla, who has logged over 2,000 flying hours, will serve as the mission pilot aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. He is among the four private astronauts chosen for the Ax-4 mission, alongside Polish astronaut Sawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, under the command of former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson.

Notably, Shukla is also an astronaut-designate for India’s ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, which aims to send Indian astronauts to space in a domestically developed spacecraft.

Know All About The Mission

The 14-day mission will focus on scientific experiments, educational outreach, and commercial activities in microgravity.

Shukla’s participation extends beyond science, as he aims to showcase India’s cultural heritage in space.

According to mission details, he will carry artefacts from different regions of India and even perform yoga poses in microgravity—a first-of-its-kind initiative that blends science with culture.

India’s Expanding Role in Space Exploration

Shukla’s mission is a landmark moment for India, coming nearly 41 years after Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian astronaut, flew to space in 1984 aboard the Soviet Soyuz T-11 spacecraft.

The collaboration between NASA, Axiom Space, and ISRO through this mission signals India’s expanding role in human spaceflight and private astronaut missions.

The Ax-4 mission is expected to lay the groundwork for sustainable space exploration and commercial opportunities in low Earth orbit.

As he prepares for the journey, Shukla sees this mission as a collective achievement for India. “This journey represents 1.4 billion people and our aspirations in space exploration,” he said.